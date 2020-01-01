Kefwa welcomes Wazito fine and challenges FKF to act fast on pending cases

Fifa ordered the 2018/19 National Super League champions to compensate players released illegally

The Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) has welcomed the move by Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber to take action against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Wazito FC for terminating players' contracts illegally.

"Kefwa welcomes the judgments rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber regarding Wazito Football Club's unfair dismissal and termination of contracts of five of its former players, foreigners Piscas Kirenge, Paul Acquah, Issifou Bourahana, Mansoor Safi Agu, and Augustine Otu," the body said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"The players, alongside seven other Kenyan players, were victims of mass terminations by Wazito in July 2020."

The players' association has now challenged the FKF to move swiftly and determine the case presented to them in the wake of recent development by the world football organizing body.

"Kefwa swiftly moved to the FKF Players' Status Committee on behalf of five of the local players, at the same time, the foreigners moved to Fifa," the letter further revealed.

"Pursuant to the Fifa regulations, claims for breach of contract must be heard and determined within 60 days of filing.

"We continue to anxiously await FKF's directions on the claims filed by the five locals hoping that the Fifa judgments will serve as a catalyst to expedite their determination together with a significant number of other claims, pending before the FKF Players' Status Committee."

Kefwa has further urged the Federation to solve the numerous domestic cases at their disposal.

"It is our humble plea and request to FKF to seize the opportunity by the Fifa rulings to establish the long-awaited National Disputes Resolution Chamber to hear and determine domestic cases in line with the Fifa requirements."

In the ruling made by Fifa, Bourhana has been handed $9600 compensation (Ksh1.04 million) for breach of contract while Otu has been handed $7800 (Ksh848,776) for the aforementioned reason.

Wazito have been ordered to pay Mansoor Ksh1,698,000 with Ksh370,000 outstanding remuneration. Paul Acquah will benefit Ksh2,165,806 plus Ksh150,000 remuneration while Muhindo has been handed Ksh1,040,000 and Ksh200,000 for outstanding remuneration.

"In the event that the amount due, plus interest as established above is not paid by [Wazito] within 45 days, as from the notification by the Claimant of the relevant bank details to the Respondent, the following consequences shall arise:

"The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods," read part of the ruling obtained by Goal.