Kefwa ready to pay for Gor Mahia defender Otieno's treatment

The Kefwa chairman is unhappy with the way K'Ogalo defender has been treated and has promised the player's association will intervene

Football Welfare Association (Kefwa) chairman James Situma has stated they will intervene and help Philemon Otieno to be treated.

The defender injured his knee about two months ago, and initially, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had promised to send the player to for treatment. However, on Friday, the Federation through its CEO Barry Otieno revealed it will not be possible to cater to the player's treatment expenses due to financial constraints.

"We don’t have money to help Philemon [Otieno] to undergo a knee operation,” Otieno told Goal .

“You know very well Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) just re-opened our bank accounts the other day and it is now we want to make the accounts fully operational and get our activities going.

“Nobody has refused to help the player, only that we don’t have the money to help him out.”

With Gor Mahia also unable to treat the player, Situma says Kefwa will take the initiative to help the player undergo the surgery and ensure he gets back on the pitch.

"[Otieno] is our member, and we are not happy with the stand-off between FKF and Gor Mahia," the former player told Goal on Friday.

"This new twist has caught us unawares, we did not see it coming. The stand-off has proven our players are not valued especially when they are injured and are not playing.

"As Kefwa, we will intervene and help the player. We are ready to pay the needed money for treatment and find the best doctors who can successfully help him recover."

The defender was left out of Gor Mahia's squad for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.