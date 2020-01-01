Kefwa ready to handle contract issues between clubs and players - Situma

The welfare body expects more cases as soon as the long transfer window will be opened

Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) President James Situma has revealed they are ready to handle contract issues between players and clubs.

With the transfer window expected to be opened soon, friction between clubs and players could be witnessed as it has been before but the Kefwa boss says they are ready to handle any case that will be forwarded to their desks by their clients.

"We have different contracts with different players and with different teams. When players come to us they bring different issues it is not all about non-payment or termination but at times it is about players who want to move while clubs insist otherwise," Situma told Goal.

More teams

"When we will have such cases I think we will be ready to handle them through negotiations."

With some cases remain unresolved, Situma says they will act on them with great speed once the ban on public gatherings is lifted by the government.

"When things will re-open it will give us that room to act upon cases that are pending. When things normalize it will help us speed in acting upon cases on our desks because it is also our pleasure to find solutions to the problems that are reported," added the former Harambee Star.

Cases of contract termination might rise this time around given that some players have suffered salary delays especially given the outbreak of the coronavirus.

AFC and were hard hit after their sponsor SportPesa left and the former saw all their foreign players but one exit in December including head coach Casa Mbungo.

In an earlier interview with Goal, Situma welcomed Fifa's financial intervention that might see players get some more help.

Fifa's relief fund to its member associations will allow the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to get up to $1,500,000. Some $1,000,000 will be from the Universal Solidarity Grant and $500,000 set for Women's Football Support.

"It is a plus for the players since they have experienced salary delays due to the ongoing pandemic," said the two-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) captain with and .

Article continues below

"These are men who earn their daily bread by playing and some have had their salaries cut so, I can admit it has been a very trying moment for our players indeed.

"So, something that brings a good initiative to take care of the players is welcome for us. I believe it will help so much before the players can get back to the pitch."

FKF has not yet confirmed when the new transfer dates will be, even though they have cancelled the leagues already.