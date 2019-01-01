Keeper Boniface Oluoch starts as Gor Mahia unleash squad to face Hussein Dey

Gor Mahia is third on the log and a win will see them regain leadership of Group D, should Zamalek hold Petro Atletico

Boniface Oluoch has retained his place in ’s starting eleven set to face Hussein Dey in a Caf Confederation Cup.

Oluoch was in goal in the defeat to Petro Atletico, conceding two easy goals, but coach Hassan Oktay has stuck with the experienced custodian ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo.

Ernest Wendo has been named on the bench alongside George Odhiambo while Shafik Batambuze returns to the squad having missed the last league game against .

Nicholas Kipkirui and Jacques Tuyisenge will lead the attack in the absence of Dennis Oliech, who is on a go-slow over a pay dispute with the club.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Charles Momanyi, Haron Shakava, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui and Jacques Tuyisenge

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Pascal Ogweno, Benard Ondiek, George Odhiambo, Boniface Omondi, Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa.