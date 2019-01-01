'Keep praying for me,' Jacques Tuyisenge tells Gor Mahia fans

Tuyisenge left Gor Mahia and joined Angolan giants Petro Atletico in June 2019

Jacques Tuyisenge has bid farewell after spending four seasons with the club.

The Rwandan international has affirmed K'Ogalo will remain part of his history as he leaves to join Angolan side Petro Atletico. Tuyisenge arrived at Gor Mahia in January 2016 and became a regular goalscorer for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions

"Let me grab this chance to express my gratitude to the big Gor Mahia family for the three and a half years we have been together. Most especially the Gor Mahia fans, you have been parents to me and I have been your son, we’ve been together through thick and thin we shared all the happy and unhappy times in peace," Tuysenge wrote on his Facebook page.

"I would like to thank you very much and kindly request you to pray for me to be successful in my new journey.

"Gor Mahia are and will forever be in my heart wherever I will go."

Tuyisenge, 27, scored eight goals for Gor Mahia last season and he was the second-best scorer for the club after Nicholas Kipkirui, who netted two more.

Article continues below

In the previous one, the Rwandan captain netted 15 goals as he finished the season as KPL's second most lethal striker after ' Eric Kapaito, who scored 17 goals. He made 129 appearances for Gor Mahia across all competitions.

He won three KPL titles during his stint with the club.