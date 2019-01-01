KCCA win Uganda Premier League title

The Ugandan giants lifted their 13th title after picking up a point against the relegation threatened club

KCCA FC clinched the 2018/2019 Premier League title at the Arena of Visions.

This is despite struggling side Ndejje University holding them to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The title is KCCA’S fifth in seven years and it is their 13th title since they first won it in 1976. There are still two matches to play before the current season concludes.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma equalized for the capital club in the second half to cancel Anwar Ntege’s first-half opener.

“In mid-season, we had a lot of disappointment especially being ejected out of the Uganda Cup by a lower tier team. We managed to put ourselves together and much credit goes to the players themselves,” Mike Mutebi, KCCA’s head coach told the Kampala Post after leading his side to lift the gong.

KCCA have now won Uganda's top league in 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1997, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.