'KCCA FC need 100 goals next season' - coach Mutebi

The tactician is optimistic new signing Juma Balinya will play a huge role in helping the team reclaim the league title

KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi has revealed the team will be aiming at scoring 100 goals in the new campaign.

The Kasasiro Boys managed to score 42 goals in the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season. The goals came from the 25 matches played where the team won 15 games, drew five, and lost as many, conceding 21 goals in the process.

"We need 100 goals next season," Mutebi told Sanyuka TV during the unveiling of new striker Juma Balinya who joined the team from Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants .

"In the modern game, the responsibility of an attacking midfielder is also to score goals. Juma comes here to make the club win."

The tactician has pointed out the technical bench will help the new player deliver. The striker managed to score 19 goals for Police FC in the 2018/19 season, winning the Golden Boot in the process.

It is for this reason the 27-time Mainland League champions went for his signature, but the Ugandan flopped. It is for this reason, he went to K'Ogalo hoping to perform well, but it did not happen and he opted to return home.

"Balinya has unfinished business of the generation that promised so much but they were not being guided," Mutebi continued.

"They still have five good years of playing football

"With the technical coaches who know their genesis well, he will be directed and [he will] deliver."

The striker also played for Vipers SC, Lweza FC, and Djibouti's A.S Port.

The Garbage Collectors are aiming at winning the Ugandan Premier League title this season and believe the striker will influence them positively. Last season, they finished with 50 points behind eventual winners Vipers SC who had 54 points.

Balinya’s move to KCCA is the latest exit made by a Gor Mahia star after goalkeeper David Mapigano joined Azam FC on a two-year deal after only a season with the Green Army.

Winger Dickson Ambudo joined the newly-promoted Tanzanian side Dodoma Jiji FC.

Joash Onyango signed for Simba SC whereas his partner at Gor Mahia Charles Momanyi is said to be on his way to rivals . Winger Boniface Omondi was the first player to confirm an exit from Gor Mahia and joined Wazito FC alongside keeper Peter Odhiambo.

Balinya becomes the eighth signing for KCCA this season joining Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, and Samson Kigozi.