KCCA FC must keep their momentum against Police FC - Mutebi

The reigning league champions are trying to catch up with their domestic opponents after they were eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup

Kampala Capital City Authority FC head coach Mike Mutebi has challenged his players to keep their winning run going when they host Police FC on Saturday.

Since getting knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs stage by Paradou AC of , KCCA returned to the domestic competition and managed to beat Maroons FC 3-1 in their last league match.

“We expect a tough challenge from Police FC as they play a good brand of football but we are ready for the challenge,” Muebi told the club's website.

“We want to win this game because we are at home. We won our last league game against Maroons away and it would be good if we kept that momentum. And there is no better way to do it than winning at home.”

Mutebi will have to face the law enforcers without key players who include Charles Lukwago, John Revita, Mustafa Kizza, Nicholas Kasozi and Muzamiru Mutyaba. The five stars are on national duty preparing to face Burkina Faso and Malawi in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“We will be without Muzamiru, Revita, Lukwago, Kasozi and Kizza because they are away for national duty but I trust the other players will get the job done,” he concluded.

KCCA are 11th on the log after just playing seven matches where they have won four matches and lost two. The reigning champions have lost twice.

On the other hand, ninth-placed Police have played 11 matches where they have managed to win two games and lost the same number of matches.

The number of games they have lost stand at seven so far.