KCCA FC fire blanks against Proline FC to drop vital points

The Ugandan champions were left frustrated by the bottom-placed side in a league match played on Tuesday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) suffered another setback in the race to retain the Premier League title after they settled for a 0-0 draw against Proline FC on Tuesday.

KCCA were keen to get a win and cut Vipers SC lead at the summit of the 16-team table to one point but it was not the case as the bottom-placed Proline frustrated them to a stalemate.

KCCA had won the reverse fixture 4-0 and took the game to Proline from the first whistle and they should have taken an early when Sadat Anaku failed to stab home a cross from Moses Aliro.

Proline also threatened to break the deadlock in the 34th minute but Joseph Mandela failed to beat the KCCA keeper after being put through by Hakim Kiwanuka.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi was left a frustrated man after his side failed to get a goal and a win in the home match.

“I don’t think we deserved to get a draw, if you ask me, it is a game we deserved to win,” Mutebi told reporters after the match.

“I am disappointed because my main intention was to win and close the gap between us and Vipers but now we have to plan again and win our next match.”

Vipers will face Maroons FC on Wednesday and if they win, they will open a four-point gap at the summit.