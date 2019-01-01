KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants: Okello strikes to hand champions a flying start in UPL
Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) got off to a winning start in the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season after a 1-0 win against promoted side Wakiso Giants on Saturday.
The defending champions grabbed the all-important goal in the 15th minute when Allan Okello brushed the ball into the back of the net after a well-delivered cross from Mustafa Kizza.
Wakiso’s Namwanja then got booked for a foul on Okello at the half-hour mark. Okello almost doubled KCCA’s lead with a weak effort in the 39th minute but Ibrahim Kiyemba cleared his lines.
In the second stanza, defender Musa Ramathan was cautioned seven minutes after the restart for a foul on Viane Sekajugo.
Kato Samuel almost opened his account for the club but his header went inches over the bar from a well-weighted ball from Kizza.
KCCA will play Busoga United FC next at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in matchday two on Tuesday.
In another top match, Vipers Sports Club recovered from a goal down to overcome a resilient 10 man Bright Stars 3-1.
At Mandela National Stadium, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) convincingly beat Maroons 3-0 with Saidi Kyeyune, an own goal (by Ronald Orombi) and new signing Ivan “Kojja” Ntege all on target.
BUL pipped visiting Express 1-0 courtesy of Deogracious Ojok’s strike.
Meanwhile, the game between Onduparaka and Police at Prisons’ Stadium in Luzira did not take place because the latter side failed to show up.