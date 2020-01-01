KCB will release and replace more than eight players – Oduor

The Bankers’ assistant coach confirms the team will make radical changes to the playing unit during the January transfer window

Kenyan Commercial Bank ( ) will axe nine players during the January transfer window.

The mid-season transfer window opened its gates on Wednesday and will run until the end of January. After 13 matches, KCB are sixth on the log with 25 points, four adrift of champions , who have a match in hand.

Despite the good run, KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has confirmed the team will fire more than eight players and bring in a similar number ahead of the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“We will release more than eight players in the transfer window for us to have the number of players recommended by management,” Oduor is quoted by The Star.

Article continues below

“At the moment I cannot reveal the names but we will make an official announcement soon. We will then add a player in each department. So far so good for us and I am looking forward to the new year, in which I hope to perform even better.”

Before the season kicked-off, KCB beefed up their squad with the signings of Dennis Odhiambo, Steven Waruru and Enoch Agwanda. In addition, the Ruaraka-based club lured in decorated members of the technical bench including Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno as their head coach.

KCB will open the new year with a clash against this weekend and the national U-17 assistant coach said they are ready for the Slum Boys even after watching Salim Ali's charges demolish in their previous outing.