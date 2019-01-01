KCB wary of Gor Mahia as they set sight on winning FKF Shield

The winner of the competition will play in the Caf Confederation Cup next year

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is confident that his side can go all the way and reach the final of FKF Shield, but only if they avoid in the process.

The Bankers made it to the last eight of the competition after defeating Vihiga Sportif 4-0 on Saturday.

Following the victory, Omollo told Goal that Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are their main rivals to win the knockout competition for the first time in club’s history.

“We have a chance of making it to the finals this season, but we have to avoid Gor Mahia in the quarters and semis. If we are drawn to face them, then it will be tough for us," Omollo told Goal.

“We are praying for a good draw and we better face them in the final, because in the final, anything can happen, we have seen the so-called favorites falling in the final hurdle."

Nevertheless, the former and Posta coach is aware of the danger posed by the so-called ‘smaller teams’ in the competition.

“They have nothing to lose and they can really give you a hard time. But it is better facing them at this stage instead, of coming up against the established sides,"he added.

are the defending champions and have also qualified for the last eight.