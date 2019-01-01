KCB wary of a 'wounded' Western Stima ahead of the weekend clash

The Bankers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo predicts a tough league match against the Power men

FC assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is anticipating a tough game against on Wednesday.

The Bankers won their latest outing against Posta by a solitary goal with the Power men falling 2-1 to AFC .

It is, for this reason, that ‘Pamzo’ has predicted a difficult game against the wounded power men.

"A team fights harder to get a win after losing the previous game and Western Stima is not an exception.

"They lost to AFC Leopards, and we won against Rangers; we definitely want to win our next game and they (Stima) want to make amends after falling. It is going to be tough and interesting at the same time," Omollo told Goal .

'Pamzo' says his side is prepared well and hopes to get something from the game.

"As usual we are prepared well, despite the fact that it is going to be a tough match, I believe we will get something from the fixture."

KCB is eleventh on the log with 22 points.