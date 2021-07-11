KCB vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will continue with their push to clinch the 2020-21 title when they face the Bankers at Thika Stadium on Sunday

Tusker will move seven points clear at the summit of the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat KCB in a Premier League match on Sunday.

The two title challengers will face off at Thika Stadium with the Brewers keen to extend their stay at the top while the Bankers will be going flat out to reduce the gap.

Game KCB vs Tusker Date Sunday, July 11, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes - KTN Burudani FKF Facebook Page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondia.

The Bankers, led by coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, have not given up on the title chase and will be a threat to the Brewers in the home fixture.

“We don’t know what is happening so far because our focus is to win our matches and then the rest can follow, we know are still in the title race and will continue to fight,” Otieno told Goal.

Probable XI KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Michael Wanjala.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has warned his side not to let their guard down despite a crucial victory over Gor Mahia on Thursday which took them four points above second-placed KCB.

“This will be a huge game for us and we are prepared to do well. KCB are direct title competitors and getting a win over them will be very crucial,” Matano said.

“There are only two days to recover and prepare and we hope to be in the best shape for that game.”

Compared to Tusker, KCB have had a longer rest period and will be fresher coming into Sunday’s game but this is no worry for Matano and his charges.

Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala (GK), Ambunya, Miseh, Oruchum, Asike, Namanda, Sempala, Otieno, Meja, Onyango, and Zakayo.