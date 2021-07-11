KCB vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will move seven points clear at the summit of the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat KCB in a Premier League match on Sunday.
The two title challengers will face off at Thika Stadium with the Brewers keen to extend their stay at the top while the Bankers will be going flat out to reduce the gap.
|Game
|KCB vs Tusker
|Date
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes - KTN Burudani
|FKF Facebook Page
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor.
|Defenders
|Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondia.
The Bankers, led by coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, have not given up on the title chase and will be a threat to the Brewers in the home fixture.
“We don’t know what is happening so far because our focus is to win our matches and then the rest can follow, we know are still in the title race and will continue to fight,” Otieno told Goal.
Probable XI KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Michael Wanjala.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|
George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker coach Robert Matano has warned his side not to let their guard down despite a crucial victory over Gor Mahia on Thursday which took them four points above second-placed KCB.
“This will be a huge game for us and we are prepared to do well. KCB are direct title competitors and getting a win over them will be very crucial,” Matano said.
“There are only two days to recover and prepare and we hope to be in the best shape for that game.”
Compared to Tusker, KCB have had a longer rest period and will be fresher coming into Sunday’s game but this is no worry for Matano and his charges.
Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala (GK), Ambunya, Miseh, Oruchum, Asike, Namanda, Sempala, Otieno, Meja, Onyango, and Zakayo.
Match Preview
While KCB won their last league assignment 2-1 against Nzoia Sugar, Tusker, who have already secured a Caf Champions League berth, also claimed a vital 2-1 win against reigning champions Gor Mahia to move four points clear at the top.
In the first round meeting, the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw while last season, they drew 1-1 in the first meeting while the second round fixture was postponed owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2019 season, Tusker beat the Bankers in the two meetings, winning the first 3-1 before a 1-0 win but in 2015 KCB managed their first win against the Brewers after a 1-0 result.
While Tusker are at top of the 18-team table with 50 points from 23 matches, the Bankers are second on 46 points from 22 matches.