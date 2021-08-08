KCB vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Bankers will be targeting to topple Tusker from the top of the table when they face K’Ogalo in a top-flight contest

With Tusker winning their game on Saturday, KCB will be under pressure to get maximum points when they face Gor Mahia at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

The Brewers toppled KCB from the summit of the log following a 2-1 win against Sofapaka, and for the Bankers to return to the top, they must beat the outgoing champions.

Tusker are now on top with 58 points from 29 matches, while KCB are second on 57 points from 28 matches with four matches left to end the season.

Game KCB vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, August 8, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes FKF Facebook Page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondia.

Despite being rated among the title contenders, KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno has maintained they are not looking at what is happening at the table since their focus is to win all the remaining matches.

“We want to take it a game at a time and make sure we win our matches, I don’t know what is happening at the standings, we cannot focus on that now because it will distract the boys,” the former Gor Mahia defender told Goal.

“We know Gor Mahia is a tricky team, they have not enjoyed a good run in recent weeks but remember they have a new coach and won their last match, so we must be ready to play our game and make sure we play as a team.”

Probable XI KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Samuel Njau, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

K’Ogalo finally ended their bad run of seven matches without a win after edging out Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 but their new coach Mark Harrison was not impressed with the team’s output.

I was a little bit not completely impressed by the performance [against Homeboyz], but the boys gave everything,” Harrison told Goal.

“This season there is nothing more to achieve because we have got three games or so to go. We will use them to build a platform, to help the players know each other, and give them an idea of how I would like them to play.

“In the new season, obviously, we will be challenging to win the league and push in the Caf Confederation Cup as far as we can, especially reaching the group stage, but to do that, we need to do a lot better.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Njau, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.