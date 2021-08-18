KCB vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
KCB will continue with their push to win their first-ever FKF Premier League title when they take on AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.
The Bankers are placed second on the 18-team table with 58 points from 30 matches and mathematically they can still overtake Tusker, who are at the top with 61 points if they win their remaining two matches and the Brewers fail to win theirs.
|Game
|KCB vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor.
|Defenders
|Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondi.
The Bankers coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is still optimistic about winning the title despite trailing leaders Tusker by three points.
Editors' Picks
“We are still in the title race and with two matches to go, we have to do what we have been doing, to win our matches, we don’t know what will happen at the end but our focus is to win our matches and the title,” Otieno told Goal.
Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe are out of the race for the title but they will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they face the Bankers.
“We know [KCB] are chasing for the title and it means they will come with the mentality of winning the game but we are prepared to do our best and get another win,” AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told Goal.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
Match Preview
While KCB lost their last league assignment 2-1 against relegation-threatened Vihiga United, AFC Leopards registered a 1-0 win against Ulinzi Stars away.
In the first round meeting, AFC won 2-1 while in the 2019 season, the first round meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before the second round duel was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2018 season, KCB won both rounds of matches 1-0, and in 2016 it was AFC who managed a double over the Bankers after winning the away game 3-1 and returned home to win 2-1.
KCB are second on the table with 58 points from 30 matches while AFC are sitting fourth on 47 points from 30 outings.