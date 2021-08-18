KCB vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Bankers will eye maximum points against Ingwe to remain in touch with leaders Tusker as the title race goes down to the wire

KCB will continue with their push to win their first-ever FKF Premier League title when they take on AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bankers are placed second on the 18-team table with 58 points from 30 matches and mathematically they can still overtake Tusker, who are at the top with 61 points if they win their remaining two matches and the Brewers fail to win theirs.

Game KCB vs AFC Leopards Date Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondi.

The Bankers coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is still optimistic about winning the title despite trailing leaders Tusker by three points.

“We are still in the title race and with two matches to go, we have to do what we have been doing, to win our matches, we don’t know what will happen at the end but our focus is to win our matches and the title,” Otieno told Goal.

Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe are out of the race for the title but they will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they face the Bankers.

“We know [KCB] are chasing for the title and it means they will come with the mentality of winning the game but we are prepared to do our best and get another win,” AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told Goal.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.