KCB v Gor Mahia: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Since 2009, the two sides have faced each other fourteen times, K'Ogalo have won nine times, drawn two and lost thrice

KCB has managed to get just one point from the nine league matches played this season.

That win, interestingly, came against AFC Leopards meaning the bankers can pull a surprise. Gor Mahia have been creating chances, but taking them has been a problem. It cannot happen against the hungry bankers or else they will be in for a rude shock.

Game KCB vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, December 27 Time 4.15 pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players NONE None NONE None

The hosts, through assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo confirmed that everyone is okay and ready to face the Kenyan champions. “We have no injuries as it stands, everyone is ready for the game.”

Probable XI for KCB: Adisa, Kisiavuki, Omwenga, Warambo, Kibwage, Ochieng, Owino, Mutinda, Amianda, Shami and Munala.

Position Missing player Midfielder Kenneth Muguna

Goal understands that the defending champions decided to internally discipline midfielder Kenneth Muguna and striker Ephrem Guikan following their recent outbursts and thus they will not be available for selection against the bankers.

Article continues below

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Batambuze, Onyango, Shakava, Wendo, Kahata, Juma, Oluoch B, Tuyisenge and Oliech.

Match Preview

Since 2009, the two sides have faced each other fourteen times, Gor Mahia have won nine times, drawn two and lost thrice. The bankers will be aiming at revenging a 9-2 defeat suffered against K’Ogalo in 2015 - both home and away, and ended up being relegated.

Gor Mahia is currently placed sixth on the log following their four wins, one draw and two defeats meaning they have thirteen points from those seven games played. KCB have managed just seven points from the nine matches played. The team has won once and drawn four from the eight played.