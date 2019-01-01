KCB v Gor Mahia: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
KCB has managed to get just one point from the nine league matches played this season.
That win, interestingly, came against AFC Leopards meaning the bankers can pull a surprise. Gor Mahia have been creating chances, but taking them has been a problem. It cannot happen against the hungry bankers or else they will be in for a rude shock.
|Game
|KCB vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, December 27
|Time
|4.15 pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|NONE
|None
|NONE
|None
The hosts, through assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo confirmed that everyone is okay and ready to face the Kenyan champions. “We have no injuries as it stands, everyone is ready for the game.”
Probable XI for KCB: Adisa, Kisiavuki, Omwenga, Warambo, Kibwage, Ochieng, Owino, Mutinda, Amianda, Shami and Munala.
|Position
|Missing player
|Midfielder
|Kenneth Muguna
Goal understands that the defending champions decided to internally discipline midfielder Kenneth Muguna and striker Ephrem Guikan following their recent outbursts and thus they will not be available for selection against the bankers.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Batambuze, Onyango, Shakava, Wendo, Kahata, Juma, Oluoch B, Tuyisenge and Oliech.
Match Preview
Since 2009, the two sides have faced each other fourteen times, Gor Mahia have won nine times, drawn two and lost thrice. The bankers will be aiming at revenging a 9-2 defeat suffered against K’Ogalo in 2015 - both home and away, and ended up being relegated.
Gor Mahia is currently placed sixth on the log following their four wins, one draw and two defeats meaning they have thirteen points from those seven games played. KCB have managed just seven points from the nine matches played. The team has won once and drawn four from the eight played.