​KCB the best place to be - New Sofapaka FC defender Kibwage

Batoto ba Mungu have set their target on winning the 2020/21 league title after their maiden one in 2009

defender Michael Kibwage has thanked former team for putting his interest first and facilitating a move to FC.



The 22-year-old sealed a move to the 2009 champions on Thursday, October 16, signing a two-year deal. However, there are no hard feelings between the player and the Bankers despite them parting ways.



"KCB have always been so good to me and to date, I thank them for supporting me and ensuring my move to Sofapaka FC is successful," Kibwage told Goal on Friday.



"Honestly, [at] KCB is the best place to be as they consider the interest of the players first before theirs."



Goal authoritatively revealed KCB were not ready to increase the player's salary despite his good performance for the two seasons he was with the team. However, the youngster has explained he understood the situation at the club.



"I cannot blame [KCB] for not increasing my salary, it happened because of the Covid-19 situation, it affected most clubs," Kibwage revealed.



"But that does not take anything away from the team; they have moulded and made me a better player."



Kibwage has since revealed his target for Batoto ba Mungu in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.



"Our collective objective is to help Sofapaka challenge for the league title in the forthcoming season. It is an objective I have always wanted to achieve and I am hopeful it will happen with my new team," he said.



"My individual target is to give my best and win the defender of the year award by the end of the season.



"Of course I cannot handle it alone, it will be with the help of my teammates that I can achieve that."



After signing for the Nairobi-based side, the former AFC player admitted the fact that he will have to give his best to break into the team's first XI.



"I am excited to be here, Sofapaka is a big club with ambitions to achieve and I am glad to be part of the project. Commanding an automatic starting place will not be a walk but I am ready to give my best for the club."



He becomes the seventh signing after Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Paul Kiongera, and Roy Okal.