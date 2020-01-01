KCB swing the axe! Waruru, Amianda, Omwenga among those released

The Bankers are targeting the league title next season and have released players deemed as surplus to requirement

Kenyan Premier League side have parted ways with several top players in preparations for the new campaign.

The Bankers had a good 2019/20 season which ended prematurely owing to Covid-19.

About two weeks ago, the technical bench under the leadership of head coach Zedekiah Otieno met to discuss who to drop and who to retain in their bid to challenge for the league trophy next season.

More teams

Among those released is the 2017 bronze winner in the race for the Golden Boot Stephen Waruru, former defender Pascal Ogweno, left-back Omwenga, and striker Benson Amianda.

Goalkeeper Allan Owiny has also been let go alongside Kenneth Mukuria. Erick Otieno, Brian Olango, and Gabriel Mugabo complete the list.

The Bankers are reportedly hot on the heels of prodigy Benson Omala.

In an earlier interview with Goal, head coach Otieno had hinted on revamping the squad ahead of the new campaign.

"Strengthening the team is normal across the world and KCB are not an exception. We will strengthen the team and ensure we have a better competitive edge," the former defender told Goal.

"We have set our targets and have identified certain players who we will be trying to bring on board."

The Bankers struggled in the 2018/19 season which contributed to the exit of coach Frank Ouna from the club.

Thereafter 51-year-old was appointed to head the club and went on to help them perform better in the top tier, and they were fifth on the table before it was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I am impressed with our performance in the cancelled season," the former defender continued.

"When I took over at the club, we were participants, but we have managed to change it and are now competitors in the .

Article continues below

"There were places where we could not get points, but before the league was stopped, we had managed to do so.

"Remember, we were among the teams that beat Kakamega as well, it shows remarkable improvement."