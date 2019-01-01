KCB striker Ezekiel Odera refutes reports linking him with a move to AFC Leopards

The former Nairobi City Stars striker was the top scorer for Ingwe last season

AFC is yet to make any formal application over a loan recall for striker Ezekiel Odera of .

Odera is currently on loan with the Bankers and reports have it that the parent club (Ingwe) is considering recalling him for the second leg of the league.

Article continues below

However, the former Nairobi City Stars striker has denied the reports in an interview with Goal. "I have just been reading that they, Leopards, want to recall me but to be honest I have not had any contact with them.

"But if they want me back I will go since it is my team but as it stands, I am a KCB player. It has not been easy here, but as a player, I have to work harder and double my efforts in order to be considered."

Odera scored 13 goals for AFC Leopards last season.