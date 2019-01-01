KCB still need to improve defensively, says coach Frank Ouna

KCB is currently second from bottom with two points from six games

KCB head coach Frank Ouna feels his team could have done better in the one all draw against Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League match.

The Bankers have been struggling in the top tier and before Sunday they had only collected a single point. The former Wazito tactician is, however, impressed with the progress his charges are making as far as the KPL is concerned.

"We have a lot of work to do defensively; the goal we conceded was an easy one, I feel we could have done better. Well, mentally we are strong and improving with each passing game because even after we went down, we showed that fighting spirit and managed to get the equalizer.

“All in all, a draw is a fair result to either side, but as you have seen we are improving with every game."

