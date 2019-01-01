KCB recover to force a draw against big-spending Wazito FC

The KPL newcomers failed to break down a tight defence as the Bankers managed to comeback and pick up a deserved draw

came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Wazito FC in a pre-season friendly played on Friday.

The Bankers had won their opening game against AFC 2-0 with Wazito defeating 4-1, meaning Friday's winner would have gone top of the group in the four-team tournament.

It was the Fred Ambani led side who took a deserved lead after just 22 minutes when Mathews Odongo rose highest to head in a corner from Burundian defender Karim Nizigiyimana.

KCB were reduced to 10 men when Nicodemus Onyango was sent off after a dangerous tackle on Wazito's Hassan Ali, but being a friendly game, the player was replaced.

Simon Abuko was brought down in the danger zone in the 77th minute, and veteran midfielder Dennis Odhiambo made it 1-1 from the penalty spot.

In an earlier game, Mathare United defeated AFC Leopards 4-1 to put more pressure on the technical bench as well as the players, especially after falling 2-0 to KCB on Thursday.

Wazito will play Ingwe on Saturday at 10 am in their final game.