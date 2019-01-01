KCB midfielder Brian Ochieng out for the season

The midfielder is among several players suspended for the weekend's Kenyan Premier League (KPL) action

midfielder Brian Ochieng will not be part of the team for the remainder of the season owing to a two-match suspension.

The Bankers' remaining matches are against at home and then away against relegation-threatened .

Ochieng will have to cheer his teammates from the bench because of his five yellow cards and a red card accumulated this season.

His defensive teammate Badi Baraka will miss the match against the Soldiers due to collecting five yellow cards too.

Kericho-based side Zoo Kericho will face Kakamega without their defender Stanislaus Akiya for the aforementioned reason, as well as goalkeeper Morgan Alube of .

The custodian, who was in inspired form against in the Sugar Millers’ last outing, will miss the match against .