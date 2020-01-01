KCB maintain 100% record, Vihiga United down Nzoia Sugar for maiden league win

These actions were part of the third Football Kenya Federation Premier League match program at various grounds in the country

recorded a third straight win after seeing off Kakamega with a 2-0 win in a Football Federation Premier League tie at Moi International Sports Complex on Sunday.

Simon Abuko scored KCB’s opener in the 40th minute in a first half that they were clearly a dominant side as they were also flagged out for offside on two occasions.

The Bankers had to wait until the fourth minute of added time to get the second one. David Owino scored the winning goal that gave the home side another win in the campaign.

KCB, the pre-season favourites, opened the campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win against Posta before they picked three points against Nairobi City Stars in an encounter that ended with a 1-0 result.

At Mumias Sports Complex, recorded their first season victory after beating 2-1.

Norman Werunga scored the opening goal for the debutants in the second minute from the spot after Hilary Otieno had been fouled.

Gabriel Wandera equalised for the Sugar Millers in the 41st minute after Moses Mudavadi spotted him in a good goalscoring position with a neat pass.

Lesley Otieno restored the home side’s lead in the 46th minute and the goals were enough to condemn Nzoia Sugar to a second loss in the season.

The win for Vihiga United came before they face bigger tests ahead as , AFC and KCB are their three upcoming rivals respectively.

Finally, Wazito FC and picked up a 0-0 draw at Utalii Ground in FKF Premier League action.

Head coach Francis Kimanzi made changes to his starting line-up as he gave Joshua Nyatini and Musa Masika their first starts of the campaign but the introduction of the duo did not help them get a win against a determined Posta Rangers.

Jairus Adira did well to keep the Mailmen in the game when he stopped Whyvone Isuza’s ambitious long-range effort that was headed to the top corner in the 23rd minute just before the players broke for a water break.

Wazito almost grabbed an opener in the 44th minute when Dennis Ng’ang’a’s free-kick hit the woodwork with Adira well beaten this time around.

Posta Rangers were saved by the crossbar yet again in the 65th minute when Kevin Kimani delivered a free-kick that clinically evaded the opposition wall.

The draw marked the second one for Posta Rangers who were held to a 1-1 scoreline by Posta Rangers in the last game. On the other hand, Wazito picked up a 3-1 win against Vihiga United.