KCB keen to strengthen striking area ahead of KPL second leg

The Bankers have promised to reinforce their squad as they get ready for a better second leg in the current campaign

Commercial Bank ( ) will be active in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) transfer window which will open on January 1.

According to the Bankers’ coach Godfrey Oduor, the team will look to beef up their striking department as they target an improved second leg of the current campaign.

The Bankers have won seven games, drawn four and lost two so far, amassing 25 points, and are lying fifth on the 17-team league table.

“We are looking to reinforce the attacking area to help us look to a higher conversion of chances created,” Oduor told Goal.

“We have enjoyed a very good campaign so far since coming back to the top flight and we can only enjoy a good second leg if we get to sign top strikers to help us utilise the many chances we create.”

The Bankers beat Wazito FC 2-1 in their final match of the year, with goals by Enock Agwanda and Simon Munala.

So far, the team has netted 21 goals, 10 of them coming against and Posta in two successive weeks of excellent form in front of goal.

Agwanda is the club’s top scorer with eight goals while Reagan Otieno and Simon Abuko have scored three and two goals apiece.

The Bankers will kick-off the second leg of the season with matches against on January 4 at Kasarani Stadium followed by clashes against and Chemilil Sugar.