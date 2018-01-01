KCB hold unbeaten Bandari as Frank Ouna picks first league point

Bandari came back stronger but resilient KCB ensured they do not succumb under pressure

KCB came from a goal down to pick a vital point against Bandari in the Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The first fifteen minutes were characterized by cautious play as both sides tried to keep the ball from the danger zone. Both goalkeepers had nothing much to do. KCB managed to create a chance of their own; Chrispinus Onyango was fed well on the left, but with no pressure shot way over the bar for a goal-kick.

A few moments later, David King'atua had a good chance to help his team get a goal when he was put through, but Manyika intervened.

Things changed in the 24th minute when Bandari won a corner. It was taken by Wilberforce Lugogo and the unmarked Felly Mulumba rose highest to head the visitors to the lead.

Miscommunication between goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo and his defender Dan Otewa gifted the Bankers a corner that was not utilized properly.

Simon Abuko, who was one of the star performers last season for the Bankers, was slipped in with 39 minutes gone, but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Peter Manyika.

The hosts were lucky not to fall further behind with about a minute left to the break. Goalkeeper mistimed the ball, giving Yema Mwana an opportunity to cross it into the danger zone, but the defenders reacted fastest to clear the danger.

After the break, Bandari came back stronger but a resilient KCB ensured they do not succumb to pressure.

Manyika almost gifted the Dockers an easy goal; he dropped the ball to the onrushing Wadri but KCB surviced after the Ugandan cross-ball failed to get a teammate.

With about a half an hour to play, the Frank Ouna led side made things even-Benson Amianda received the ball on the right, cut it to Clinton Kisiavuki whose low left-foot drive beat Shikhalo.

Despite efforts by both sides, neither of them managed to get the winning goal with the strikers failing to capitalize on the few chances that came their way. It is the first point for KCB this season and seventh for the Dockers.