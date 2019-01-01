KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno explains the force behind Gor Mahia's KPL dominance

Otieno's move to join KCB means he will be one of the tacticians who have to try and stop the Green Army from a fourth straight KPL title next season

Former assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno has revealed why the club have been a dominant force in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) revently.

Otieno resigned from his post last week and has so far taken a full coaching role at but has explained why his former side have managed to win the KPL title back-to-back three times.

"The consistency that Gor Mahia has shown in the last five seasons is the main reason why they have dominated the local scene," Otieno told Goal in an interview.

"The quality of foreign players that have also been signed by the club has been top, look at Meddie Kagere, Khalid Aucho, Jacques Tuyisenge, and Dan Sserunkuma during their prime time. They were simply magnificent.

"Those are players that have also been key to their national teams and it tells a story; That the players who have been arriving at Gor Mahia are not just regular players they are top ones."

Otieno also praised the managers who have been at K'Ogalo in recent times - Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttal, Dylan Kerr and now Hassan Oktay are some of the notable faces to have overseen the club successfully.

"The club has also done a good job in recruiting the best coaches in the last few seasons," Otieno continued.

"Those men who have led Gor Mahia have been experienced coaches whose credentials can never be questioned. They have been tactically and technically good and their relationship with players has also been wonderful,"

The former Harambee Stars coach is now in charge of a club which managed to pick up four points from Gor Mahia last season. KCB defeated the eventual KPL winners 1-0 at home before getting a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.