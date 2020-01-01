'KCB goal spoiled Kakamega Homeboyz's game plan' - Muyoti

The Bankers managed to get maximum points over their hosts to go joint top on the FKF Premier League table with maximum points from three matches

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti has conceded the team's plan was spoiled once FC got their goal in the first half.

Simon Abuko scored KCB’s opener in the 40th minute in the first half where they were clearly a dominant side as they were also flagged for offside on two occasions.

The Bankers had to wait until the fourth minute of added time to get the second one. David Owino scored the winning goal that gave the home side another win in the campaign.

The 44-year-old tactician believes his team had done well in maintaining their hosts until the time they got their goal.

"I appreciate KCB for their display against us," Muyoti told Goal.

"We had contained them well in the first half but they got their chance and used it. We were disappointed because our game plan was spoiled after they scored.

"In the second half we tried to rectify things, it was much better but again they managed to get another goal in the latter stages of the game."

The former midfielder has now set his eyes on their next assignment hoping to make things right.

"It was a disappointing result from my boys, we will have to go to the drawing board once again to work and come up with tactics enabling us to win our next game."

The Bankers, the pre-season favourites, opened the campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win against Posta before they picked three points against Nairobi City Stars in an encounter that ended with a 1-0 result.

There was action on several pitches across the country on Sunday.

At Mumias Sports Complex, recorded their first season victory after beating 2-1.

Norman Werunga scored the opening goal for the debutants in the second minute from the spot after Hilary Otieno had been fouled.

Gabriel Wandera equalised for the Sugar Millers in the 41st minute after Moses Mudavadi spotted him in a good goalscoring position with a neat pass.

Lesley Otieno restored the home side’s lead in the 46th minute and the goals were enough to condemn Nzoia Sugar to a second loss in the season.

The win for Vihiga United came before they face bigger tests ahead as , AFC and KCB are their three upcoming rivals respectively.

Finally, Wazito FC and picked up a 0-0 draw at Utalii Ground in FKF Premier League action.