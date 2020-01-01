KCB go top after Onyango strike moves them past Nairobi City Stars

Simba wa Nairobi came into the match grieving after the death of their long-serving team manager Neville Pudo

FC went top of the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League table after a slim 1-0 win over promoted Nairobi City Stars.

The lone goal came in the first half courtesy of a Henry Onyango strike in the 43rd minute.

On matchday one, both teams had managed to collect three points and kept clean sheets. The Bankers had defeated Posta 3-0 at Kasarani while Simba wa Nairobi defeated 2-0 at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

It explains why the match started with a high tempo as both teams pushed for an early goal.

While KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno had the privilege of starting with the same players who did the job against the Mailmen, his counterpart from the other side had no such luxury.

Azizi Okaka and Vincent Otieno had to step in for the injured duo Wycliffe Otieno and Erick Ombija.

With clear chances few and far between, many expected the game to head to the break goalless, but a few minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes, former Kibera Black Stars striker managed to find the back of the net.

After the break, the 2019/20 National Super League champions upped their tempo, but the equalizer was not forthcoming.

Not even the introduction of Ezekiel Odera, Sven Yidah, and Rodgers Okumu could yield a much-needed goal.

With the result, the Bankers are on six points while Simba wa Nairobi remain with three.

Meanwhile, City Stars are mourning the passing of their long-serving team manager Neville Pudo. The former Kenya striker died on Friday morning in his Nairobi house.

The 63-year-old died while preparing to leave his home for duty.

"It is indeed sad news. The most unlikely news one could receive in a morning," the club's CEO Patrick Korir said.

"He spent a better part of the day [on Thursday] at the office as we pieced up all logistics for our live game today [Friday] at Kasarani.

"He was our father figure and a great mentor to the entire City Stars family. May our condolences reach his family and may he rest in peace."

During his heydays, Pudo played for Kenya Breweries, now FC, and Black Mamba.