KCB gifted Gor Mahia two easy goals – Zedekiah Otieno

The Bankers coach believes his side deserved to get something from their league match against K’Ogalo played in Machakos

coach Zedekiah Otieno has singled out poor defending for the team’s 2-1 defeat against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday.

New K’Ogalo signing Francis Afriyie opened his account for the team with the opener before Lawrence Juma's screamer doubled the advantage. The Bankers scored their consolation courtesy of Enock Agwanda.

However, speaking after the match, the former Kenyan international has claimed his side did not deserve to lose especially after putting up an improved display in the second half.

“I think it was a game of two halves, they had their share in the first half and controlled the midfield but coming into the second half we tried and sealed the loopholes we saw in the midfield and it was a matter of time we were going to score,” Otieno told reporters.

“I am also not happy because we missed several scoring chances especially in the second half and if you look at the goals [Gor Mahia] scored they were gift goals and because my players did not defend well and if you don’t defend well, you will lose matches.”

Asked on what he will do to rectify the mistake, Otieno said: “I think it is something we can work on ahead of our next match because when we had a change in the defence, we brought in [Warambo] for [Pascal] it brought some big difference.

“Overall, I think we displayed a good game and we should have managed a point or even maximum points but it is football, we must now shift focus to our next match and make sure we bounce back to winning ways.”

KCB were wrongly denied an equaliser in the 56th-minute when Samuel Onyango found the back of the net. The assistant referee raised an offside flag, though the replays suggested otherwise.