KCB FC’s main aim is consistency in the KPL - Oduor

The former Nzoia Sugar coach says the Bankers’main aim is to keep grinding positive results in all their matches

FC assistant head coach Godfrey Oduor has said the club’s main aim is to keep posting consistent results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Oduor remained cautious as to whether KCB are a team going for the title even after rather busy business activities in the last transfer window.

“It is too early to talk about winning the title now, what is important is the consistency and if we will keep posting positive and consistent results the better,” Oduor told Goal.

He also said the new players who played against in the opening league match justified their inclusion.

Stephen Waruru and Enock Agwanda scored as KCB picked up an opening win at Awendo Stadium with Dennis Odhiambo's effort forcing Mohammed Yusuf to concede an own goal.

The trio was signed in the last transfer window.

“They justified their places in the starting line-up and as a team, we will look forward to getting good moments from them in the next matches,” explained the former Kibera Black Stars coach.

The tactician also applauded the stiff competition which is witnessed in the squad as players fight to get the coach's nod when selecting starting players in the future.

“Every player wants to play and they have shown it in the training ground and anyone who impresses more for sure will get his chance,” he added.

“It is all about effort and who gives the most and when given the starting berth justify why he will need it in the next match.”

Oduor also affirmed KCB's readiness to face Kisumu All-Stars in their second KPL match on September 14 at Kenyatta Stadium.

“It is going to be a normal game as we face another KPL rival but we should not forget they have been just promoted from the Super League and they want to prove a point. On our part, we are ready for them,” he concluded.

Kisumu All-Stars lost 2-0 in their opening match against .