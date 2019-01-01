KCB FC will soon be a force to be reckoned with in KPL - Oduor declares

The Bankers are second on the log after five matches and have lost just one match, winning three and drawing once

FC assistant head coach Godfrey Oduor has said they are fighting to turn the club into a Kenyan Premier League ( ) giant.

After five matches, the club sit pretty in second position on the table, and have just lost one match in the 2-1 defeat against , although the defending champions have two games in hand.

Oduor was appointed an assistant coach to Zedekiah Otieno before the season started and he says they are determined to help the team become a force to be reckoned with.

“The previous coaches did a good job so Otieno and I have to just add the little knowledge we think the club needs now to move on stronger. We want to see KCB be a KPL giant, a club which will regularly compete for trophies,” Oduor told Goal.

The former Kibera Black Stars tactician also said KCB have to continue fighting for every single point and not be carried away by the current standings on the log.

“It is our hard-work which has placed us at that position but the main work lies ahead, we need to fight in every match in order to keep a better position on the table,” he added.

“We will strive to make sure we do better than last season and this will come when we take every match as it comes.”

He also responded to their 1-0 win over his former side on Saturday.

“Nzoia Sugar came and played a fair game and at the same time gave us a very tough time on the pitch. After the match I analysed and concluded they came for nothing less than a win,” Oduor added.

“They really wanted to pick points especially after going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia in their last match at their own turf.

“We missed a penalty in the 90th minute and in the next two minutes we scored our winning goal. It is a game which we fought from the first minute to the last one against a very hard-fighting opposition.”

Article continues below

KCB will next play on October 19.