KCB FC set for free points as Chemelil Sugar fail to travel

The Sugar Millers have been experiencing financial challenges and this will be a second walkover they have handed

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Sugar will not honour their Wednesday match against FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The club's stand-in coach Charles Odera has revealed to Goal they did not manage to travel to Machakos County on Tuesday due to technicalities.

“We will not play KCB because we did not manage to travel to the match venue. The players and the technical bench had made enough preparations for the match, unfortunately, we were informed no travel arrangements had already been made by management,” Odera told Goal.

“The players have been made aware of the same and we understand the financial strains of the company but management could have done better for sure.”

This is the second walkover dished out by the Sugar Millers this season after they failed to honour a match against on October 19.

Chemelil Sugar, whose head coach Francis Baraza has already joined Biashara United of , have not registered any win this season and remain pegged at the bottom of the table with just one point.

They have lost seven matches so far while KCB's points tally will rise to 18 after nine games.

Another side which has handed their opponents' free points this season are and this is after they failed to play AFC and FC.