KCB FC ready to end nine-year Awendo Stadium jinx - Oduor

The tactician believes they have prepared well enough to pick up their first-ever win away to the Sugar Millers

FC assistant head coach Godfrey Oduor has revealed readiness of his team to tackle in their opening Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The Bankers will face the Sugar Millers at Awendo Stadium, hoping to register a first win against their opponents since 2013.

“On our side, we want the best start to the league and we have been focusing on our match against Sony Sugar analysing how we can go there and come back with a victory,” Oduor told Goal.

KCB have recruited many new players while Sony Sugar faced a mass exodus of key players who were pivotal last season and Oduor believes the new players will help the club achieve their season's main target.

Enock Agwanda, Stephen Waruru and Dennis Odhiambo are the experienced players the Bankers signed to help them challenge for trophies.

“The coming together of the new technical bench and probably the signings of new players were done with one thing in mind - the KPL title,” Oduor continued.

“We believe we are capable and we can achieve it.”

The former and Kibera Black Stars head coach further lamented the exit of SportPesa as the KPL's main sponsor.

“It is going to be tough without a title sponsor and sure some teams will struggle,” he concluded.

“In future, all football stakeholders should come together and ensure we have a title sponsor not only for KPL but also for the lower league.”