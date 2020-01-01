KCB FC knew how to stop Western Stima - Otieno

The former defender states he is delighted with the way his charges played to claim maximum points against the visiting Powermen

head coach Zedekiah Otieno states he knew how to stop in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Bankers made a meal out of the Powermen, beating them 3-1 in the game played at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday evening. The 51-year old is impressed with the way his charges played and how ruthless they were in front of goal, especially in the first half.

"We knew how [Western Stima] play and came up with a good plan to stop them," Otieno told Goal on Sunday.

"We had prepared well for the game and delighted we managed to get three goals in the first half. In the second half, they came back stronger because they had nothing to lose, but our defence held on well and we ended up getting a very important win."

The former international says it is all about focusing on their immediate assignment which is helping his team continue performing well.

"It is a step at a time for us and when we are done, we focus on the next game to ensure we get a positive result. After getting a win against Stima, our main focus is now on Zoo FC, but we will be preparing for them from Monday," Otieno concluded.

The Bankers are currently fourth on the log with 35 points from 17 games.