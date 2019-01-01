KCB FC coach Otieno blames the KPL for lack of sponsorship

The tactician claims the competition's managing body slept on their ears and failed to appropriately market themselves as a viable product

FC head coach Zedekiah Otieno has slammed the Premier League ( ) following the financial hardship the league finds itself in the ongoing season.

Already more than five clubs have asked the KPL to halt the 2019/20 season due to biting monetary situation but Otieno feels the blame should be laid at the league managing body's door.

One walkover has been already dished out when failed to entertain AFC at their own turf Awendo Green Stadium just before the international break.

“It's a very sad situation the league has found itself in. But KPL must take responsibility for the uncertainty which dogs the immediate future of the league,” Otieno told The Star.

The Harambee Stars assistant coach added KPL wasted a marketing opportunity which could have been useful had it been used maximumly when the league games were getting television airtime.

“When SuperSport was still the broadcast sponsors of KPL, the league body had a good platform to market themselves and bring in more partners,” explained the coach.

“They, however, rested on their laurels depending 100 per cent on them and did not look for more sponsorship possibilities.”

The former and Posta tactician also slammed clubs calling for the suspension of the league for the mess they are finding themselves just five matches into the season.

“It is my belief all the clubs in KPL passed through club licensing in which they had to demonstrate they had the resources to meet their obligations,” he concluded.

“Now, just a few months after SportPesa left, they are claiming they have no funds. What [it] means is they falsified documents to get the green light to be in the league which in itself is a crime.”

KPL will enter matchday six during the weekend of October 19 and 20.