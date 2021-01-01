'I always felt something was not complete' - KCB FC coach Otieno

The tactician insists the Bankers will be fighting for the league title despite conceding it will not be easy

KCB FC coach Zedekiah Otieno has revealed he felt he was not complete without the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The top-tier was suspended on March 26 by President Uhuru Kenyatta to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, last weekend the Head of State lifted the suspension and as a result, football is set to resume on Wednesday, May 12.

Despite conceding it was tough for him without football, the former Kenya international has also stated he took the suspension of sport positively and the difference in how players were working will be assessed on the pitch.

"[Sport's resumption] is a greatly welcome move for us because this is our job," Otieno said in a recent interview.

"We enjoy training, playing, being out there in the dugout and that is what makes our job interesting. When you are out without it, you always feel something is not complete.

"I took it positively, I viewed it as a mid-season break. Every team in the league starts from the same place and the difference will be how everyone worked on their own during the break."

Prior to the break, the Bankers had played 15 matches and collected 30 points in the process.

KCB have managed to get nine wins, three draws, and three losses as well. They had scored 21 goals and conceded 12 in the process.

While the former defender expects a tough run-in to the completion of the season, they are ready to fight for the league title.

"Our target still remains the same as a club and everyone hopes to start the second half of the season very strongly," Otieno continued.

"It is going to be a very tough run-in, but we are ready to keep fighting for the league title."

On Wednesday, AFC Leopards will open the floor with a game against Mathare United.

In the 14 matches played this season, the Nairobi-based charges have won nine games, drawn two, and lost three.

The Salim Ali-led team have won just one game this season, drawing thrice and losing nine and as a result, they have just six points.

On the same day, Wazito FC are scheduled to host reigning champions Gor Mahia.

They are placed sixth on the table with 22 points after six wins, four draws, and as many losses from the 14 games they have played.

On the other hand, K'Ogalo are eighth with three points fewer after six wins, a draw, and six losses as well.