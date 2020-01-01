KCB FC are now KPL competitors and not just participants - Otieno

The experienced coach is impressed with the steps the Bankers have made in the top tier over the last 12 months

head coach Zedekiah Otieno believes his charges are now Kenyan Premier League ( ) competitors and not mere participants.

The Bankers struggled in the 2018/19 season which contributed to the exit of coach Frank Ouna from the club.

Thereafter Otieno was appointed to head the club and went on to help them perform better in the top tier, and they were fifth on the table before it was suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I am impressed with our performance in the cancelled season," Otieno told Goal on Sunday.

"When I took over at the club, we were participants, but we have managed to change it and are now competitors in the KPL.

"There were places where we could not get points, but before the league was stopped, we had managed to do so.

"Remember, we were among the teams that beat Kakamega as well, it shows remarkable improvement."

The 51-year-old has also opined on the ongoing tussle which was brought about by the league annulment by the Football Federation (FKF) and the subsequent crowning of .

"Nobody saw Covid-19 happening and Gor Mahia were rewarded because they were leading, the table," Otieno added.

"Next time, teams should learn to start the season and give their best consistently. We cannot know what the future holds, it is a lesson for us as well. Some teams are complaining about the same but it should not be the case, our eyes should be set for next season."

The former defender has also hinted at plans he has for the club in the 2020/21 season.

"Strengthening the team is normal across the world and KCB are not an exception. We will strengthen the team and ensure we have a better competitive edge," the former defender continued.

"We have set our targets and have identified certain players who we will be trying to bring on board."

The Bankers have been linked with moves for Gor Mahia duo Charles Momanyi and Boniface Omondi, as well as FC forward Darius Msagha.

Momanyi's contract with K'Ogalo will expire in the next two months or so and he has already expressed his desire to leave if the financial problems at the club are not addressed.