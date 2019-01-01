KCB FC and Kakamega Homeboyz record slim wins to go second and third

Both sides won their matches by a 2-1 margin as they continue to chase their KPL dreams in the ongoing campaign

Kakamega and have won their matches against Sugar and Zoo FC, respectively, to climb up the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

At Chemelil Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz got a second consecutive win after they saw off Chemelil Sugar 2-1.

Shami Mwinyi scored the opening goal for the visitors before David Simiyu equalised for the Sugar Millers. David Odhiambo, later on, scored the winning goal for Kakamega Homeboyz who are now third on the log.

KCB FC got a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts Zoo FC at Kericho Green Stadium. Enock Agwanda scored in the second minute to hand the Bankers an early lead before winger Ian Motanda got the second one in the 48th minute.

A goalmouth melee saw Zoo got their goal after KCB failed to defend well from a corner their opponents had won. KCB have 14 points now and are second on the KPL table.

Zoo, who have only one win, will host on November 3 in their eighth engagement of the season.

grabbed a point after resuming their KPL assignment courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Kisumu All-Stars at Awendo Stadium.

The Sugar Millers took an early lead via John Mwita in the fifth minute but Gershom Arabe equalised for the Kisumu-based side in the 48th minute.

The draw, on the other hand, means Kisumu All-Stars' search of a maiden win will continue into matchday eight.

Article continues below

At Sudi Stadium, surrendered their lead to draw 1-1 with visiting Kariobangi Sharks.

Leonard Kasembeli opened the score for Charles Omomdi's team in the 31st minute before Duke Abuya equalised for Sharks just a minute before half-time.