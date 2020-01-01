KCB did not defend well and deserved to lose against Bandari – Otieno

The Bankers coach fumes at how his side conceded easy goals against the Dockers in a league match played on Sunday

coach Zedekiah Otieno has put blame on his defenders for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) defeat against on Sunday.

The Bankers went into the match seeking to earn revenge from the first leg defeat and also close the gap between them and table-toppers but ended up losing 2-1 at Machakos Stadium.

A brace from John Mwita was enough to lift the Dockers to a vital win while veteran Dennis Odhiambo scored for the Bankers.

“We allowed ourselves to lose in this match,” a fuming Otieno told reporters.

“We lost a big chance to close the gap with the leaders and I am very disappointed, we never defended well and also conceded easy goals."

Otieno was also gutted to have lost two matches against Bandari this season.

“Bandari is the only team to pick six points from us this season and I think we must blame ourselves for letting that happen. We deserved to get something from the two matches but my players were not superb," he added.

Meanwhile, Bandari coach Twahir Muhiddin praised his charges for the good display and the hard-earned points.

“It was not easy, KCB gave us a good game, they competed very well but I want to thank my players because they used the chances we created," he told the media.

The defeat left KCB in fifth on the 17-team league table with 41 points while Bandari have moved up to position 11 with 21 points.