KCB defeat Zoo FC as Chemelil Sugar hold Western Stima

The Bankers left it late to register their first win away against the Kericho based side as the Sugar Millers managed to get a point at Moi Stadium

moved third on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after defeating Zoo FC 2-1 at Kericho Green Stadium.

Having lost the last meeting last year in October 2-1, the Kericho based side were aiming at avenging the loss. On the other hand, the Bankers knew only a win would keep them closer to the top.

The visitors started the game on a high note but could not find a way past a resilient Zoo defence. It, however, changed a minute to the break; the visitors won a corner and it was brought in by Dennis Odhiambo. Simon Abuko rose highest to head home the opener.

In the 60th minute, the hosts were handed a lifeline when KCB conceded a penalty. Collins Neto held his nerves to beat Gabriel Andika and bring the teams level.

It seemed the two sides were set for a draw until substitute Enock Agwanda converted a Victor Omune with seconds remaining to seal maximum points for his team, and the first win against the hosts at the venue.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Sugar forced their hosts to a 1-1 draw.

The Powermen were the first to find the back of the net after 22 minutes. Robert Achema found Kevin Omundi in a good position and the former made no mistake inside the danger zone.

The Sugar Millers were back in it at the stroke of halftime when poor defending allowed youngster Felix Otwoma to hit a one time shot into the back of the net and help his team get a point.