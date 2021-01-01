KCB defeat Bidco United to continue unbeaten FKF-Premier League run

The Bankers extended their lead at the top of the table after recording their sixth consecutive win

FC continued with their dream run in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League after defeating Bidco United by a solitary goal at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Ronald Reagan scored the only goal to ensure the Bankers maintained their 100% winning record.

The promoted side came into the match hoping to get a positive outcome against their hosts. The Anthony Akhulia-led team had registered their first win against and were hopeful of getting at least a point against their opponents.

More teams

After a goalless first half, the hosts, deservedly, scored in the 48th minute.

A good ball to Brian Ochieng' found the Thika-based side off guard. The midfielder cut the ball back for Reagan to score what turned out to be the winning goal.

It was the Banker's sixth win in as many matches, and they are now on 18 points while Bidco are ninth on the log with seven points after as many matches.

At Wundanyi Stadium, started their league campaign with a 4-2 loss against .

It took Batoto ba Mungu 12 minutes to take the lead when former midfielder Juma Lawrence beat Job Ochieng from close range.

Moments later, the 2009 champions doubled the advantage when Nixon Omondi opened his account with a fine finish to pile more pressure on the Slum Boys.

The Salim Ali-led charges looked lost and it was not surprising when they conceded the third goal in the 18th minute. Juma capitalised on a concentration lapse to score from a volley.

The 2008 champions started the second half stronger. However, they had to wait until the 71st minute to get a goal courtesy of Daniel Otieno.

In the 83rd minute, the Slum Boys scored their second goal to set up a tense finale, when Chris Oduor was at the end of a good move to give his team hopes of getting at least a point.

Article continues below

Batoto ba Mungu recollected themselves and in stoppage time, Juma completed his hat-trick to ensure his team won the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, FC and Zoo FC settled for a 1-1 draw in another league game staged at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Ugandan William Wadri scored first in favour of the Dockers after 22 minutes before the Kericho-based team struck back in the 66th minute through Sammy Ggolola.