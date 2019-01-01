KCB complete season double over AFC Leopards as Zoo ease past Western Stima

KCB have now won both their matches against AFC Leopards this season

downed AFC 1-0 in a midweek Kenyan Premier League ( ) match staged at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Kennedy Owino scored the winning goal for the visitors in the first half and the Bankers were able to hold onto the slim win until the final whistle.

After two missed chances by Eugene Muakngula in the 2nd and 3rd minutes, AFC Leopards gave KCB the chance to grow into the game.

KCB’s finest chance came in the 37th minute and Kennedy Owino scored after some neat build-up play from midfield by the Bankers. Ingwe’s backline failed to thwart the threat posed by KCB’s forward line and eventually capitulated just eight minutes to half time.

Owino has now scored six goals for KCB and remains the club’s leading scorer this season.

AFC Leopards almost equalized in the 52nd minute of play after Christopher Oruchum’s header hit the crossbar. The former Thika United defender rose high enough to meet a corner delivered by Boniface Mukhekhe but he was unlucky as his effort was stopped by the crossbar.

Despite insistent attacks in the final 10 minutes, Ingwe were unable to break the resilience of KCB’s backline. The win means the Bankers collected all six points that were on offer this season against AFC Leopards.

They also won the first leg match with a similar margin but Luke Owino was the scorer back in January for the Frank Ouna-led side.

Meanwhile, Zoo FC’s resurgence has been boosted by yet another 2-1 win at Kericho Green Stadium, this time against .

Derrick Anami and Derrick Chetambe ensured the hosts won another match on the trot after seeing off 2-1 in the previous match.

Zoo have now overtaken on the log which means they are occupying the play-offs position while Vihiga United drop to the relegation zone. Zoo are three points clear of the Vihiga County sponsored team although they have all played 30 matches into the season.

KCB will face in the next match while AFC Leopards will look to redeem themselves against their arch-rivals on Sunday. Western Stima will host at Moi Stadium as Zoo take the long trip to Mombasa to face .