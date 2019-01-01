KCB coach Omollo: We must take our chances against Bidco United

The winner of the knockout competition will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next year

FC assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says his team will handle National Super League (NSL) side Bidco United with the seriousness it deserves.

The two teams will face each other in the quarter-finals of the FKF at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday. The Bankers had defeated 4-0 to advance, while Bidco United, received a walkover after Dero FC failed to turn up for the round of 16 clash.

Despite coming in as favourites, ‘Pamzo’ says his team has to produce their best to claim a win.

“I usually say knockout competitions are not the easiest and even the best teams are eliminated,” Omollo told Goal in an interview ahead of the match.

“Bidco United is a good side with experienced players who can cause an upset when given a chance. We will treat them with the respect they deserve. The main thing will be taking chances and avoid conceding.”

‘Pamzo’ says he his is aiming at going all the way to the final of the competition.

“We have a big chance of winning the competition this season, and we will have to fight for it on the pitch and claim it.”