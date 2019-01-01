KCB coach Sammy Omollo: We will defeat Mathare United

The Bankers will be seeking to earn revenge against the 'Slum Boys'

assistant coach Sammy Omollo is confident that his team can claim maximum points against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The Bankers have been unpredictable of late, surprising many teams when less was expected and dropping points in matches they were expected to win.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Omollo insisted some of the problems have been fixed and the team has a better chance of winning," Omollo told Goal.

"We are coming into the match as underdogs, we are aware of the quality Mathare United has and that can work in our advantage.

"They are under pressure to win and that might make them to commit mistakes, and we are good at punishing when there is a chance.

"This is a match that we can win, we just have to stick to our game plan and ensure we do not give them a chance to play."

Omollo also confirmed he has a full squad to pick from the for the league match.

“We have no one out, it is a full house for us and that gives us an advantage of fielding the best team,” he added.

Mathare United won the reverse fixture 2-1 and the Bankers will be aiming at avenging that defeat.