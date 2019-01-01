KCB coach Sammy Omollo: Harambee Stars taking blunt strikers to Afcon

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Sammy Omollo says Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne selected blunt strikers to represnt at the .

The Frenchman made some unpopular selection decisions, dropping Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer and Kakamega striker Allan Wanga, and Jesse Were of Zesco United in Zambia in favour of the 'untested' John Avire and Masoud Juma (unattached).

However, coach Omollo feels that Migne's choices may come back to haunt the tactician, who is under pressure to perform at the tournament, which kicks off on June 21 in .

“Wanga is our top scorer, 18 goals a season is not easy and he could have been given first priority,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.

“He has been excellent this season and he has a massive experience that could have helped the team to record good results.

"Looking at the other countries, they took their best players, players who have been performing domestically as well.

Article continues below

“Migne opted to go for the strikers whose form is wanting, players who have struggled to score goals.

"Being a head coach of a national team is different, it is about immediate results and the likes of Wanga could have helped him achieve that.”

Kenya is in Group D alongside , , and , and Omollo believes the first two will sail through to the last 16.