KCB coach Sammy Omollo eyes top eight finish with promoted side

The bankers have not enjoyed a good first half in the Kenyan league after joining from the lower tier

assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says the bankers are targeting a top eight finish by the end of the season.

The promoted side struggled at the beginning of the season, and after several heads rolled, the team is currently placed 12th on the log with sixteen points. ‘Pamzo’ now says that they could have done better, but blamed the current position on the team’s failure to take chances.

“Top eight finish remains to be our target this season, and it is something we can achieve. We have players and enough quality to help us do that by the end of the season. The team is doing great, but taking chances has been our main problem, we have not been doing that and as a result we have not won any of the three latest games played.

“Yes, we will add about two quality players, who will help us realize our objective, no major shakeup,” Omollo told Goal.

The bankers have so far won three games, drawn seven and lost six.