KCB coach Sammy Omollo bemoans the loss of striker Chrispinus Onyango

The Bankers will have to do without the services of their main man when they face Vihiga United and Tusker FC

assistant coach Sammy Omollo has admitted the absence of striker Chrispinus Onyango will affect his team.

The striker has been slapped with a two-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards and a red card. As a result, Onyango, who has scored one goal this season, will miss the matches against and FC respectively.

‘Pamzo’ says Onyango's input will definitely be missed in the two crucial matches.

“Onyango is a player who gives us a different dimension when on the pitch and just like other players, he has his unique features," Omollo told Goal.

“As a coach, you definitely want to have all your best players when playing especially tough games so his absence will be a blow to us. But we have players who can rise for the occasion and fill his position well.

Omollo also admitted the game against 15th-placed Vihiga United will be tough but his charges are ready to collect maximum points.

“Vihiga is a tactical and a fast side and we have to get our plan well. But we are ready to face them and get maximum points," he continued.

The Bankers have claimed 26 points this season and will be targeting three more on Saturday. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.