KCB coach Frank Ouna explains why they dropped points against Western Stima

The Bankers' gaffer feels his team should have done better to keep a clean sheet in the league match against Western Stima

head coach Frank Ouna is irked by what he terms as a schoolboy mistake in the 1-1 draw with .

The defenders failed to clear a throw-in by Luke Ochieng and the ball, eventually, found its way into the net courtesy of Edwin Omondi.

"It is disgusting (the goal conceded), it was a schoolboy error because we could have played the ball down the channel and buy time with it instead, of making an attempt on goal.

"It is something that we should address quickly because it is not the first time it is happening, we have conceded severally in those moments."

Ouna has also explained why the team had to defend in numbers.

"We realized they are using long balls on most occasions and we had to stop them by defending in numbers, something that we did well."

The Bankers are currently on twenty-three points.