KCB coach Frank Ouna concedes defeat to Tusker

The bankers came into the game targeting maximum points but at the end of the day suffered their third defeat of the season

KCB head coach Frank Ouna has conceded his team played poorly against Tusker FC in Saturday's 3-1.

The bankers came into the game targeting maximum points but at the end of the day suffered their third defeat of the season in four games. The youthful tactician says the brewers were a notch higher and better, and they deserved to win the game.

“They (Tusker), were more aggressive and tactically better than us, they increased their tempo as compared to their game against Mount Kenya United. Of course we had prepared for the game well but they played differently and managed to win, I take the blame.

“We just have to go and prepare well for our next game, it is not easy but we have to do it.”

KCB have managed to take one point from the four games played this season.

